74-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a motorcycle in North Attleboro.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, the crash happened on Tuesday night around 5:05 p.m. on Route 1 at the intersection of East Washington Street and Rodney Road.

North Attleboro police and EMS responded after receiving a 911 call and found the pedestrian, identified as Frank Yakimowsky of North Attleboro, seriously injured in the middle of the roadway.

A civilian was tending to him when first responders arrived.

Yakimowsky was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police found an orange Honda CBR motorcycle about one block north of the crash scene.

The motorcycle operator was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Officials did not provide details on the rider’s condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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