7 people shot in overnight in Lynn

LYNN, Mass — Lynn police are investigating an overnight shooting where 7 people were shot.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on Essex Street.

Police say 7 adults were shot, some with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

