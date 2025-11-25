7 horses killed in massive fire that destroyed barn in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A devastating fire tore through a farm in Plainville early Tuesday morning, killing seven horses and destroying the facility.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at Janbark Farm on Warren Street, with flames shooting from the roof of the barn when crews arrived.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, battling the fire for about 20 minutes before knocking down the flames.

A riding arena with L-shaped barn suffered partial collapse. The building was deemed a total loss. Drone video captured by Boston 25 News showed the destructive aftermath.

Plainville Fire Chief Robert Skinner Jr. says the building had no smoke detectors or alarms, giving the blaze a dangerous head start.

Despite the challenges, firefighters managed to save 15 horses by securing them in the barn and limiting their exposure. However, seven others did not survive.

“We kept them in the barn and secured and were able to protect them,” Skinner explained.

Crews used nearly 1,000 feet of hose to get water to the farm. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials say they are looking into whether the open-access nature of the barn raises any questions.

“The barn here is open 24 hours a day; they’re able to access this, so that’s one of the questions we have,” Skinner said.

Skinner says the loss will deeply impact the community:

“It’s a loss. People love animals just as much as they love humans, so it kind of hits home to everybody here,” Skinner said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and an animal control officer was on scene on Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group