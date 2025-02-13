7 children, 4 adults hospitalized after potential CO exposure at Maine daycare, officials say

KITTERY, ME. — Multiple children and adults were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following potential carbon monoxide exposure at a daycare.

According to the Kittery Fire Department, crews responded to the Building Blocks daycare at 1 Route 236 at approximately 3:19 p.m. for a possible carbon monoxide incident.

Responding companies say 27 children and 10 staff members were in the building at the time of the call.

11 total people were transported to Portsmouth Hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, according to fire officials.

A hospital spokesperson said they received 7 pediatric patients and 4 adult patients from the incident. Currently 1 child and 1 adult are in the emergency department, but officials say they’re expected to be discharged Wednesday night.

The other 9 patients have since been discharged.

Kittery Maine daycare CO incident (Maine Police Fire EMS Sheriff Scanner Radio)

The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Maine says they’re aware and are investigating the cause of the incident.

In accordance with daycare protocols, all remaining children were reunited with their parents.

Kittery Fire Department, Stewarts Ambulance, and Kittery Police Department all responded to the scene as well as their mutual aid partners.

No further information was immediately available.

Kittery Maine daycare CO incident (Maine Police Fire EMS Sheriff Scanner Radio)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group