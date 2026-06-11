7 arrested for trespassing after protest disrupts Boston City Council meeting

BOSTON — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after a protest disrupted a Boston City Council meeting inside City Hall, police said.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit responded around 2:50 p.m. to the Iannella Chamber, where a group of about 15 to 20 people seated in the public gallery suddenly stood, displayed political signs, and began chanting.

The demonstrators then crossed into a restricted area of the chamber, halting the meeting. City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune Breadon, who was presiding, repeatedly called for order but was unable to restore decorum, according to police.

Officers, citing safety concerns and the evolving situation, called for additional units and worked with council staff to clear the chamber of bystanders. Officials said those in attendance complied and exited in an orderly fashion.

The city’s Property Management Department, which oversees City Hall and has authority over trespass enforcement, determined the remaining demonstrators were not allowed to stay because they were disrupting a public meeting. Protesters were warned they would be considered trespassers if they refused to leave.

Police initially sought to de-escalate the situation, allowing elected officials to act as intermediaries. About half of the group left voluntarily and were escorted out without incident.

Eight individuals remained, however, lying on the floor and linking arms, according to police. After multiple warnings and roughly 30 minutes of continued negotiations, officers determined the group would not leave.

Police then issued formal trespass notices to each person and gave them a final opportunity to exit. Authorities said each individual acknowledged the warning but refused to comply.

Seven people were arrested on trespassing charges:

George Lee Jr., 43, of Dorchester

Jonathan M. Barry, 40, of Roslindale

Linda A. Jenkins, 77, of Malden

Nancy Ellen Griffin, 59

Vikiana Petit-Homme, 24

Margaret Hughes, 32

Rebecca A. Pierce, 82, of Dorchester

An eighth person, a 28-year-old woman, was not arrested at the scene. Police said they will seek a criminal complaint for trespassing in Boston Municipal Court.

The City Council meeting resumed afterward without further disruption.

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