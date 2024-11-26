$6M awarded to restore cranberry bogs and coastal wetlands in Massachusetts. Here’s the list

BOSTON — State officials on Tuesday announced $6 million in grants for cranberry bog and coastal wetland restoration projects to help rebuild biodiversity in Massachusetts.

The grants from by the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration will help 12 communities “increase resilience to climate change for people and nature, restore crucial wildlife habitat, and improve water quality,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Coastal resilience is a top priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration. Nature-based solutions like these are important for our coastal communities as they adapt to sea-level rise, stronger storms, flooding, and erosion,” state EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “We are excited to support projects that not only restore ecosystems but also prepare us for the impacts of climate change. These initiatives will enhance our ability to store and sequester carbon with nature and help us meet our net-zero goals.”

“With each of these projects, we will heal our ecosystems from human impacts, knit together disconnected habitats and enhance resilience, and support imperiled species, like the salt marsh sparrow,” DFG Commissioner Tom O’Shea said in a statement. “We are excited to support these on-the-ground efforts by municipalities and non-profit partners toward our shared goals to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and create resilient communities for future generations.”

Pinnacle Bogs in Plymouth Pinnacle Bogs in Plymouth will be restored thanks to a $740K grant through DER’s Cranberry Bog Restoration Program. (Mass. Division of Ecological Restoration)

DER is awarding $6 million to 12 recipients through two programs: DER’s Wetland Restoration Program, which restores degraded coastal and freshwater wetlands, and DER’s Cranberry Bog Restoration Program, which restores abandoned or retired cranberry farmland back to wetlands and streams. This funding will support projects at various phases of restoration, from early planning and design to construction and completion.

The following projects were awarded funding through the state’s Cranberry Bog & Wetlands Restoration programs:

Town of Chatham; Frost Fish Creek Wetland Restoration: $300,000

This project will re-establish more natural tidal exchange, improve water quality, and restore the health of the wetland in Frost Fish Creek by redesigning undersized culverts under Route 28 in Chatham. This award will support the planning and design phase of the project.

Buzzards Bay Coalition; Jack’s Marsh Wetland Restoration: $300,000

This project will improve tidal exchange in a tidally restricted system and facilitate future salt marsh migration to restore a wetland on a retired coastal cranberry bog. This award will build upon ongoing analyses and support the planning and design phase of the project.

Mass Audubon; Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary Wetland Restoration: $350,000

This project will restore degraded salt marsh habitat in the Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary which continues to face threats from erosion, sea level rise, and disrupted sediment migration. This award will support comprehensive data gathering, assessment, and preliminary design for the project.

Town of Plymouth; Pinnacle Bog Restoration: $740,000

This project will restore 21 acres, including 13 acres of cranberry bogs, to improve habitat, provide recreational opportunities, and improve water quality. This award will support construction for the project.

Cape Cod Conservation District; Bayview Bogs Restoration: $570,000

This project will create, restore, and connect wetland and upland habitats, create recreational opportunities, and advance climate resiliency on 89 acres, including 44 acres of wetlands. This award will support final design plans and the first phase of construction for the project.

Nantucket Conservation Foundation; Windswept Bog Wetland Restoration: $940,000

This project will restore 40 acres of cranberry bogs and connect them to 200+ acres of other conservation lands, improving habitat and providing enhanced recreational opportunities. This award will support construction for the project.

Buzzards Bay Coalition; Agawam River Bog Restoration: $300,000

This project will restore, diversify, and connect 230+ acres of habitat to enhance aquatic organism passage, improve recreational access and environmental education opportunities, and increase public safety. This award will support planning and design for the project.

Harwich Conservation Trust; Sand Pond Bogs Restoration: $150,000

This project will restore 36+ acres of retired cranberry bogs and associated stream channel and reconnect these systems to the Herring River Watershed. This award will support planning and design for the project.

Orleans Conservation Trust; Namequoit Bog Restoration: $100,000

This project will restore 23 acres, including 17 acres of retired cranberry bogs, and reconnect these systems to their adjacent aquatic habitats and tidal flows. This award will support planning and design for the project.

Buzzards Bay Coalition; Stuart Bogs Restoration: $1,640,000

This project will restore 65 acres of cranberry bogs and reestablish ecological connection to a 500+ acre conservation complex. This award will support construction for the project.

Buzzards Bay Coalition; Mattapoisett Bogs Restoration: $70,000

This project will restore 57 acres of cranberry bogs and restore ecological connection to Tripps Mill Brook. This award will support construction for the project.

Barnstable Clean Water Coalition; Marstons Mills Experimental Bog Restoration: $540,000

This project will restore 17 acres of cranberry bogs via a variety of restoration techniques. This award will support construction for the project.

