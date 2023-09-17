61-year-old motorcyclist killed in NH crash, state police say

WENTWORTH, New Hampshire — A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wentworth on Sunday, state police said.

Herbert Christian Link Jr. of Plymouth was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel from the Wentworth Fire Department responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash along East Side Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Link had been ejected from his red, 1984 Kawasaki motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle went down while Link was possibly navigating a left turn along the roadway, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Bruno at Michael.R.Bruno@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

