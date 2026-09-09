61% of Boston Public School buses were on time on the first day of school

BOSTON — It’s day two of the new school year for many students, including those in Boston Public Schools, as the district works to improve how many school buses get students to and from school on time.

Boston Public Schools reported that 61% of its buses arrived at schools on time Monday, the first day of classes for students in grades 1 through 12.

According to the Boston Herald, that marks the second-highest on-time rate ever recorded for the first day of school in Boston.

The record was set last year, when 66% of buses arrived on time on the first day.

The district is hoping to build on Monday’s performance as the school year gets underway.

Kindergarten and pre-K students are scheduled to begin the school year Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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