6 teens facing charges in connection with brawl at Boston’s South Bay Plaza

BOSTON — Six teens are facing charges in connection with a massive brawl that broke out at Boston’s South Bay Plaza over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of more than 100 juveniles congregating in the area of Lucy Street and District Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday observed multiple fights and objects being thrown at people from a parking garage, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers ordered the group to leave the area, but they only moved to a nearby bus stop on Allstate Road, where another fight erupted, police said.

While officers arrested two 14-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy pushed officers and punched one of them in the head, according to police.

A 13-year-old girl then allegedly started screaming in the face of the officers and flailed her arms, striking an officer in the nose.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were also arrested after police say they pointed pellet rifles at the officers and pulled the trigger.

The suspects were expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on various charges ranging from affray to disorderly conduct to assault with a dangerous weapon to resisting arrest to assault and battery on a police officer.

Their names weren’t made public due to their ages.

Police didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

