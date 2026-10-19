6 people taken to the hospital after car crashes into McDonald’s in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Six people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a car crashed into a McDonald’s in Lawrence.

At around 3:12 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash into the McDonald’s at 50 Broadway.

Lawrence police said preliminary information indicates the operator lost control of the vehicle, striking three parked vehicles that were occupied at the time before colliding with the building.

The six people who were transported to the hospital had minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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