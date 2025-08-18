6 people hospitalized as Boston rocked by overnight violence

BOSTON — Boston was rocked by a string of violent incidents overnight that left at least six people hospitalized, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responded to a pedestrian crash, a stabbing, and four shootings between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

Pedestrian crash

The first incident involved a moped driver who was struck by a vehicle at 41 New Chardon Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Stabbing

Shortly before midnight, at 11:56 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person stabbed outside the Home Run Café at 1269 Massachusetts Avenue found a victim suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a verbal altercation outside the establishment.

No arrests have been made.

Four shootings

Police said officers were called to the scene of four shootings, all in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood

A man was shot in the area of 20 Ellington Street in Dorchester around 1 a.m.

A man was shot in the area of 55 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester around 2:50 a.m.

A man was shot in the area of 2 Barry Park in Dorchester around 2:52 a.m.

A person was shot in the area of 98 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester around 2:53 a.m.

Boston shooting scene

All of the shooting victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.

Police told Boston 25 News that "facts and circumstances surrounding some of these shootings appear to be potentially related."

Firearm arrest

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Dorchester and Talbot avenues around 1:24 a.m. recovered a loaded firearm from the rear passenger seat pouch of a wrecked vehicle, according to police.

One occupant was taken into custody and placed under arrest for firearm-related offenses.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.

