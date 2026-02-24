SPENCER, Mass. — A total of seven people, including one firefighter, were injured on Monday following a house fire in Spencer, the fire department wrote.

Crews were dispatched to May Street on reports of a house fire.

As crews were leaving the station, they could see a plume of smoke. This prompted crews to strike a working fire.

6 people, 1 firefighter injured, and multiple pets dead after house fire in Spencer (Spencer Fire Department)

Once on the scene, firefighters found a large home engulfed in flames, prompting crews to begin using a deck gun to battle the fire. A second alarm was struck, and firefighters from Paxton, Leicester, East Brookfield, Brookfield, and Southbridge responded to the scene. Charlton and North Brookfield provided station coverage.

As a result of the fire, seven people suffered various injuries, one of whom was a firefighter. They were transported to local hospitals by various EMS.

Unfortunately, multiple pets passed away from the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

