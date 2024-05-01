6 Massachusetts spots ranked among top 100 brunch restaurants in America

BOSTON — Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your love and appreciation for Mom than by treating her to an unforgettable brunch?

Six Massachusetts brunch spots landed on Open Table’s list of the “Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024.” Open Table scanned diner metrics and over 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the restaurants where people rave about brunch.

Here are the restaurants in Massachusetts that made the list:

“Great brunch spot with unreal ambiance. Food was well made and banana bread was excellent,” one reviewer wrote about Waverly in Charlestown.

To view the full list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024, visit the link here.

