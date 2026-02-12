6 arrested after Mass. State Police bust drug, gun trafficking rings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Six people were arrested this week in connection with the take down of several drug and gun trafficking rings in Massachusetts, authorities announced Thursday.

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team busted the rings during two operations in Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday, the law enforcement agency said.

The first operation involved troopers executing six simultaneous search warrants in connection with a four-month-long investigation that targeted a “sophisticated” drug trafficking ring based in Massachusetts and Puerto Rico, according to state police.

The second operation is said to have targeted a “mid-level” fentanyl trafficker operating in the greater Springfield area.

State police noted that the following contraband was seized by law enforcement:

15 handguns

6 rifles

11 large-capacity magazines

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

About $63,000

About 8.5 kilograms of cocaine

About 30,000 bags of fentanyl

The names of the six people nabbed in the two operations weren’t released.

Various local and federal law enforcement agencies assisted the state police with the investigations.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group