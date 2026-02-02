57-year-old woman killed in crash involving pedestrians and multiple vehicles in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A woman is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Wareham on Sunday night.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, around 8:40 p.m., Wareham Police received a call from a person stating they were a passenger in a Volvo that had struck two pedestrians who were in the roadway in the area of 2796 Cranberry Highway.

Upon arrival, two injured people were found at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where one of them died from her injuries.

According to the driver and passenger of the car, the car was travelling south on Cranberry Highway when it came toward a bend in the road.

As they travelled around the bend, they noticed two individuals on the road, and stated they could not avoid hitting the pedestrians as there was an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane at the same time.

The Volvo driver stated they immediately pulled over following the crash.

They said they had been driving the speed limit at the time of the incident and had not been distracted when coming around the bend.

Troopers also interviewed the surviving pedestrian, who stated they had been walking south on Cranberry Highway. They stated there was no available sidewalk due to it being covered in snow, and added they were walking on the white fog line while the woman accompanying them was walking with a walker closer to the sidewalk.

While walking, the first pedestrian stated they were hit by the passenger side mirror of a black truck and got knocked down.

The woman moved toward the roadway following the initial incident and was struck by another vehicle: the Volvo.

Authorities say the black truck turned around into the northbound lane immediately before the collision.

The surviving pedestrian was unsure whether he was struck by the Volvo or if he was knocked down by the woman as she was struck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

