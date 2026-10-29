50 marathons, 50 states, 24 days: Runner brings world record attempt to New England

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon may not be until April, but one endurance runner is preparing to tackle 26.2 miles in the city on Friday as part of an ambitious, nationwide challenge.

British endurance runner William Goodge is attempting to set a Guinness World Record by completing 50 marathons in all 50 states in just 24 days.

Goodge’s challenge also aims to raise money for cancer research, a cause that means a great deal to him personally.

“The only reason I got into running was ’cause I lost my mum to cancer,” Goodge said. “I didn’t like running at the time. I thought it was a punishment act, but it became my version of therapy and helped me deal with those feelings.”

Goodge’s New England swing includes marathons in every state in the region by the end of the weekend.

He is set to run in Stamford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, before heading to Massachusetts on Friday. He is also scheduled to run in Vermont on Friday.

The challenge continues on Halloween with runs in New Hampshire and Maine.

If he completes it, the New England stretch will include six marathons in six states.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group