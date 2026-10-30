WEBSTER, Mass. — The family of Francois Longdaye, a Navy sailor and former Bartlett High School football player in Webster, tearfully remembered the “joyful” recruit.

The 18-year-old was identified as one of three service members killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pensacola, Florida, early Saturday morning.

Webster Navy death Francois Longdayeyambete, 18.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit enlisted in the Navy in July, shortly after graduating from Bartlett High School in 2026. He went to Florida in September to pursue his dream of serving. The Pensacola Police Department is investigating the crash.

Longdaye’s mother was surrounded by extended family Thursday in their living room while sitting near a photograph of her son in his naval uniform. She spoke to Boston 25 crews through tears.

“He’s everything to me,” she said.

Roseline Tchoupehaunt, his aunt, said the loss extends beyond her family.

“It’s a big loss for us, not only for the mother, for the whole community,” Tchoupehaunt said.

Longdaye’s brother, Joseph, remembered an older brother who looked out for him.

“He always had my back. Every time my mom would get mad at me, he would tell me right from wrong,” Joseph said. “He was the best one anyone could ask for.”

This week at Bartlett High School, head football coach Dane Laboissonniere has been consoling current and former players. Longdaye played tight end and defensive line while also serving as class president.

‘He’s everything to me’: Family, friends of fallen Navy sailor speak out after tragic loss

“He was just the greatest kid,” Laboissonniere said. “He was tough, hardworking. Every play he played like it was his last.”

Laboissonniere said Longdaye had clear plans after graduation.

“He told me from the word go he wanted to be an aeronautical engineer,” Laboissonniere said.

The football program is honoring No. 34 with new sweatshirts, and his number will be on each helmet Friday night as the team battles for a playoff spot.

‘He’s everything to me’: Family, friends of fallen Navy sailor speak out after tragic loss

“This season’s in honor of him,” Laboissonniere said.

Luigi Villegas and other former teammates stopped by Longdaye’s home Thursday to offer condolences to his grieving mother.

Talking about the football team, he said, “They got to go out there and give it their all, man. Remember what they’re playing for. They’re not just playing for the school on the front of their jerseys, not even just for a playoff spot. They’re playing for the memory of 34 and everything he did for the program.”

Webster Public Schools Superintendent Monique Pierangeli called Longdaye“a bright light in our school community,” saying his “positivity, humility, and infectious smile brought joy to the halls of Bartlett High School.”

Longdaye’s family is now facing funeral and memorial fees, transportation costs and other immediate needs. A GoFundMe has been set up to help: Fundraiser by Aurore Kakomate : Support Aurore After François’s Loss

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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