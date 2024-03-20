5-year-old R.I. girl gets escorted to final chemo appointment by first responders

WARWICK, R.I. — A five-year-old girl from Rhode Island is marking a major milestone in her life by completing her final chemo treatment.

On Monday, Amelia Bernard rode in style in a limo that was escorted by police and firefighters to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. She was surrounded by friends, family, and even the mayor as she walked into her final appointment.

Amelia has battled Leukemia for over two years and her family says the whole ordeal feels surreal.

“It was finally like there was a light at the end of the tunnel. It still does not feel real. Today does not feel real,” said Carly Bernard, Amelia’s mom. “I’m so happy that Amelia is done and can go back to whatever normal is. But it’s also like a huge chapter of our life closing,” her mother added.

The motorcade was organized by Enzo’s Escorts, a statewide police and fire organization that offers children VIP escorts to and from their homes on their last day of cancer treatment.

The organization was started 4 years ago and they have provided 40 escorts ever since.

Now that Amelia is done with cancer treatment, her mom says she’ll be ready to start kindergarten in the fall.

