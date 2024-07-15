5-year-old girl taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in Cambridge pool

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in Cambridge pool.

On Sunday night around 6 p.m. Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to McCrehan Pool, where a lifeguard observed a 5-year-old girl unresponsive.

According to state police, the girl accidentally entered the four-foot section of the pool from the shallow end.

Cambridge EMS responded and attended to the female who regained consciousness.

The female was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Francis J. McCrehan Memorial Swimming and Wading Pool is located at 359 Rindge Ave. in Cambridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

