5 residents hospitalized, firefighter hurt after early morning blaze rips through Boston home

BOSTON — Seven people were rescued from a two-family home in Boston early Tuesday morning, with five of them hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rushed over to a home on Academy Hill Road in the city’s Brighton neighborhood around 4 a.m. to find smoke and flames.

They say the fire started in the basement and quickly traveled up. The smoke detectors were going off, and the people inside were in the process of getting out when firefighters arrived. Crews rescued the residents, however, a handful of them had to be transported from the scene.

According to the city’s assessor’s website, the house was built in 1878, and firefighters had to cut several holes into the building to help ventilate and air out the smoke and flames that were trapped in the walls.

“How many times it’s been renovated over 150 years we don’t know, but a lot of poke throughs happen when people renovate and there’s void spaces, so that’s why when you have a basement fire you often have an extension up into the attic, just travels right up through the walls,” said Patrick Ellis, Chief of Operations with Boston Fire.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. Once firefighters clean up the scene, the investigation into what started the early morning fire will begin.

Five residents were hospitalized and one firefighter was injured following an early morning house fire in Brighton.https://t.co/ET2eHzje4L pic.twitter.com/ewpAqQIzfr — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 1, 2025

BREAKING: @BostonFire battling a lot of smoke pouring from this home on Academy Hill Rd in Brighton. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/bw8jXkQL9j — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) April 1, 2025

At approximately 4:00 companies had smoke showing on arrival in the basement of a large 2 1/2 story occupied building. The fire has traveled throughout the building in the walls , this is now a 3 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/W6oUE919N4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

