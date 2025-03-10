5 people in custody after large fight, stabbing at Mass. courthouse, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A handful of people were taken into custody after one person was stabbed outside of a Massachusetts courthouse on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight in front of Cambridge District Court at 4040 Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford around noon discovered a stabbing victim, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the large emergency response, five male suspects “matching descriptions to the assault” were detained on Commercial Street.

Authorities didn’t identify the individuals and there was no word on charges being filed.

State troopers are assisting Medford police with an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

