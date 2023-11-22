5 keys to saving the most on Black Friday travel deals for 2024

BOSTON — It’s time to start thinking about your next spring or summer vacation. Travel experts say Black Friday and Cyber Monday are when you can score the best travel deals.

“It’s the biggest booking day[s] of the year,” said Dedham Travel owner Terry Strauss.

Strauss said her clients can save anywhere from 25 to 40 percent on their next vacation by booking it after Thanksgiving.

“If you plan your travel now and get an idea of what you want to do, you can find some amazing deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales,” Consumer blogger Andrea Woroch said.

READ THE FINE PRINT

Before booking any trip, Woroch said it’s vital to read the fine print. Does the trip have to happen in a certain time of the year? What are the restriction and exclusions? What happens if you need to cancel or get a refund?

“Knowing what’s in the fine print is probably the most important thing when it comes to taking advantage of these savings,” Woroch.

USE ONLINE TOOLS TO TRACK FALLING PRICES

Woroch recommends using websites and apps like Hopper, Trivago and AirfareWatchdog to monitor dropping prices and get alerts.

“These sites track travel prices, so if you’re eyeing a certain hotel or flight itinerary, you can add it into these apps and they’ll alert you when a [cheaper] flight becomes available,” Woroch said.

DON’T FORGET “TRAVEL DEALS TUESDAY”

Woroch said there’s also something called “Travel Deal Tuesday,” the day after Cyber Monday. If you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Woroch said keep an eye out for more savings on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

CRUISES MAY OFFER THE MOST SAVINGS

Strauss said she’s finding the best deals on cruise lines because the industry is hungry for passengers.

“Whether it’s a river or ocean cruise, they’ve flooded the market with cruise ships,” Strauss said. “Some cruise lines are offering buy one, get one free, or free airfare or buy one and get the second passenger 50 percent off.”

DON’T FEEL PRESSURE

You might be inundated with emails, push alerts and advertisements on social media, but don’t let travel companies pressure you into booking a trip just because its sounds like a great deal.

“The more confused you feel, the less planning you’re doing, the more spending you’re doing,” Woroch said. “You definitely want to have a plan in place.”

