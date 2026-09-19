5 displaced after Worcester house fire

WORCESTER — A fire in Worcester left five people without a home Friday morning.

Firefighters said they were on a medical call shortly before 12 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a home on Arlington Street.

Crews said they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

The home next door also caught on fire.

Authorities said one firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

Crews rescued two dogs from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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