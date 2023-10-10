5 $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass. as jackpot climbs to $1.73B

BOSTON — There were no grand prize winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but five people in Massachusetts are waking up richer.

The numbers selected were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X.

For the 35th consecutive drawing, there was no jackpot -- meaning Wednesday’s top prize will be an estimated $1.73 billion.

The winning tickets were as follows:

$50,000 prize sold in Newburyport at Black Duck Market & Deli

$50,000 prize sold in Berkley at Berkley Farms Liquors

$50,000 prize sold in Raynham at Save More Gas & Convenience

$50,000 prize sold in Charlestown at 7-Eleven 37362

$50,000 prize sold in Marshfield at North River Beverage

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Wednesday’s jackpot is slated to be the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history.

There has been no jackpot winner since July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California.

