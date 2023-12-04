44-year-old Boston woman killed in shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Massachusetts woman died after being attacked by a shark while paddle boarding in the Bahamas on Monday morning.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25, a 44-year-old woman from Boston was traveling with a male relative to Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau, Bahamas for vacation.

Police said the woman and her relative were paddle boarding away from the shoreline at the rear of a resort in western New Providence when she was bitten by a shark.

A lifeguard on duty rescued the woman and her relative by boat.

“CPR was administered to the victim. However, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb,” police said.

The local woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family in waters of New Providence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group