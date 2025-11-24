4 Rhode Island teens now charged in assault on student with special needs

NEWPORT, R.I. — Four teenagers are now facing charges after police say they assaulted a student with special needs inside a boys’ locker room at a Rhode Island high school.

According to investigators, a video of the alleged assault at Rogers High School in Newport circulated online, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities say the student was assaulted twice by at least one of the suspects.

Between Friday, Nov. 21, and Monday, Nov. 24, Newport police have arrested two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy in connection with the investigation. All of the suspects are said to be students at the high school.

Police have not released the names of the teens involved because of their age.

The incident, which was captured in a disturbing video shared by the Newport Buzz, has sparked outrage in the community.

The Newport School Committee has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday to consider hiring an independent investigator to review the case.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent reports from Rogers High School, and we share the community’s concern for the safety and well-being of our students,” Newport School Committee Chair James Dring said in a statement. “As a Committee, our primary goal has always been to ensure a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environment. However, in order to restore trust and fully understand the scope of the issues at hand, I believe that we must move swiftly to appoint an independent entity to examine these reports as thoroughly and transparently as possible.”

A GoFundMe has been started to support the victim in this case.

Anyone with information on the alleged assaults is urged to contact police at 401-845-5772.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

