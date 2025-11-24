2 teens charged in alleged assault of student with special needs at Rhode Island high school

NEWPORT, R.I. — Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after police say they assaulted a student with special needs inside a boys’ locker room at a Rhode Island high school.

According to investigators, a video of the alleged assault at Rogers High School in Newport circulated online, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities say the student was assaulted twice by the suspects. One arrest was made on Friday, while the second arrest happened on Saturday.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community.

The Newport School Committee has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday to consider hiring an independent investigator to review the case.

Police have not released the names of the teens involved because of their age.

Boston 25 News will provide updates as more details become available.

Anyone with information on the alleged assaults is urged to contact police at 401-845-5772.

The investigation remains ongoing.

