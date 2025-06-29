4 residents displaced following fire at Hyde Park home

BOSTON — Four people have been displaced following a fire at a home in Hyde Park.

According to the Boston Fire, crews responded to a structure fire on Charles Street late Sunday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor and the attic.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews continued to monitor for hotspots.

Four people were displaced, and there are no injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause is under investigation, and damage is estimated at $500,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

