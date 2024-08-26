4 people killed in separate crashes in New Hampshire since Friday, state police say

Four people have died in separate crashes in New Hampshire since Friday, including three deadly motorcycle crashes on Saturday and a car crash that killed a teenage girl on Friday, state police said.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist died in a crash when it collided with another vehicle in Greenville. Later that afternoon, a motorcycle passenger died in another crash in Dorchester when it struck an oncoming vehicle. A third person riding a motorcycle died in yet another crash in Albany.

At around 12:26 p.m. Saturday, Greenville police officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Fitchburg Road (Route 31) and Wilton Road.

When officers arrived, they found that a 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by Raymond Russell Jr., 56, of Hudson, had collided with a 2013 Subaru Legacy, driven by Cole Gibson, 23, New Ipswich, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Harley Davidson Motorcycle had been traveling southbound on Fitchburg Road when the Subaru took a left onto Fitchburg Road from Old Wilton Road and the Harley Davidson Motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Subaru, state police said.

Russell died from injuries he suffered in the crash. A passenger of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment. That person condition was not immediately known on Monday. Gibson was treated and released from an area hospital.

Londonderry Crash (Donnelly, Kenneth (CMG-Boston))

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Hours later, at 5:07 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 118 in Dorchester.

A preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Route 118 failed to negotiate a turn, crossing the center line, and into the opposite lane where it struck an oncoming vehicle, state police said.

The passenger of the motorcycle, identified as Madeline Tredo, 23, of Meredith, died of injuries she suffered in the crash, state police said.

Route 118 remained closed for several hours as the investigation continued with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. State police were assisted by Canaan Police and Fire, Rumney Fire, Warren-Wentworth EMS, and Stewarts Ambulance.

A short time later, at approximately 6:21 p.m. Saturday, state troopers received a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 112 in Albany.

An initial investigation found a pair of motorcycles were riding together when one lost control for unknown reasons and crashed near the Lower Falls Scenic Area, state police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Jjae Chamberlain, 51, of Hudson, died in the crash, state police said.

Interstate 93 crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire (NH DOT)

State Police were assisted on scene by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Fire Department and EMS.

Route 112 was closed for a period of time while crews worked to investigate the scene.

The causes of all fatal crashes remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash in Greenville or who has information regarding the crash is urged to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at (603) 545-4288 or Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into the fatal crash in Dorchester is asked to contact Trooper Vargas Vargas at (603) 846-3333 or juan.c.vargasvargas@dos.nh.gov.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash in Albany is urged to contact Trooper Z. Cobis at (603) 323-3333 or zachary.j.cobis@dos.nh.gov.

Meanwhile, a New Hampshire community is mourning the death of a beloved high school student and athlete who was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 on Friday.

Lillianna Cawthron, 17, of Londonderry died after the car she was driving went off the interstate and crashed into several trees on Friday afternoon, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group