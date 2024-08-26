‘Zest for life’: New Hampshire community mourning death of 17-year-old girl killed in crash on I-93

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire community is mourning the death of a beloved high school student and athlete who was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 on Friday.

Lillianna Cawthron, 17, of Londonderry died after the car she was driving went off the interstate and crashed into several trees on Friday afternoon, state police said.

Cawthron was an ambitious student and dedicated track and field athlete at Londonderry High School, according to a post on the Facebook page for Londonderry High School’s Alternative Education Programs. She would have started a new school year on Tuesday, when classes resume for the fall.

“Our program and Lancer Nation lost the sweetest, spunkiest soul,” school officials said in their Facebook post.

“Lillianna was an incredible student with a glowing personality that could light up any room she entered,” school officials said. “As a member of Lancer Nation, she was a dedicated athlete in our Cross Country and Track and Field programs as well as a talented Alto Sax player in our marching band.”

“Her infectious laugh and spirited personality drove her ability to maintain impactful relationships with friends and her family, whom she loved fiercely,” school officials said. “She was a strong self-advocate for her needs and the needs of others which was apparent in her job working with children at The Learning Tree.”

17-year-old Lillianna Cawthron died after the car she was driving went off Interstate 93 and crashed into several trees in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2024, state police said.

“Ever ambitious, Lilianna was slated to graduate a semester early from The Adult Education Program in January of 2025,” school officials said. “Lancer Nation will forever treasure the memories of her contagious smile, whit, and zest for life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her entire family.”

At 2:47 p.m. Friday, state troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile maker 14 on Interstate 93 southbound.

When troopers arrived, and after speaking with witnesses, they determined a gray 2008 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound when it went off the interstate to the right-hand side and struck several trees.

Cawthron was taken by ambulance to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, where she later died, state police said.

“It is with heartbreak, extereme (sic) sorrow and sadness I share this post,” Margaret Healey, Cawthron’s great aunt, said in a post on Facebook on Sunday. “My great niece Lillianna Cawthron 17 years old tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday. A young life was taken from us way to soon.”

Several people paid tribute to Cawthron in posts on Facebook.

“I’m in absolute disbelief. This girl lit up the room whenever she walked into it. She always made an effort to say goodbye to me before she left work, and was always one of the first people to greet me when I came in,” Allyson Elise wrote.

“My heart and soul goes out to her family,” Elise wrote. “I am broken for everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Lillianna Cawthron was too young and will be forever missed.”

“A wonderful young person gone way too soon,” wrote Erica Miethner Harlow.

Siobhan Smith wrote, “A devastating loss to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Lillianas laughter was contagious and her smile lit up every room she walked into.”

“Countless times her quick sarcasm and chats while she stole a treat (or 2) made my day more than she knew,” Smith wrote. “You will be so missed Lilliana.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

