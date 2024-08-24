17-year-old girl killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A 17-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving went off the interstate and crashed into several trees on Friday afternoon, state police said.

The driver, identified as Lillianna Cawthron of Londonderry, was taken by ambulance to Elliott Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries, state police said. She later died at the hospital.

At 2:47 p.m. Friday, state troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile maker 14 on Interstate 93 southbound.

When troopers arrived, and after speaking with witnesses, they determined a gray 2008 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound when it went off the interstate to the right-hand side and struck several trees.

Video from the scene shows the car wrapped around several trees.

The interstate was completely shut down for a short time while fire crews worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle, state police said.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Londonderry Police and Fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Traffic was limited to two travel lanes for approximately four hours while investigators were on scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash is urged to contact Trooper Daniel Morton at 603-223-4381 or Daniel.A.Morton@DOS.NH.GOV.

