4 New England Towns ranked ‘most magical’ Christmas towns in the U.S.

NEW ENGLAND — Looking to embrace the magic of the holiday season? Look no further than these four New England towns which were recently ranked the ‘most magical’ Christmas towns in the U.S.

According to the magazine Country Living, these towns range from having fabulous light displays and shoppable Christmas markets full of fun holiday crafts to streets filled with I’ve-gotta-try-this-next-year outdoor Christmas decorations.

Here are the 4 New England towns that make the list of most magical’ Christmas towns in the U.S.

Woodstock, VT

Located in the heart of the Green Mountains this Christmas-worthy village is filled with New England charm. “Go cross-country skiing, visit covered bridges, and bundle up for horse-drawn sleigh rides through snow-covered pastures at Billings Farm & Museum.”

Stockbridge, MA

Each year the town of Stockbridge recreated the 1967 Rockwell painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” during their annual festival. The festival features old-fashioned cars lined up on Main Street, historic tours, and homes decorated for the holidays.

Essex, CT

Essex features a North Pole express and an annual Holiday Train Show. Visitors can go Christmas shopping at the holiday village which features a “stunning” light show. During your trip, enjoy dinner or even stay at the historic Griswold Inn for the perfect New England holiday.

Cape Cod, MA

Cape Cod is filled with Christmas cheer all over. Lighthouses are covered in lights and garlands and parades and craft fairs happen all holiday season long.

To view the full list of ‘Most Magical Christmas Towns in the U.S.’, click the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group