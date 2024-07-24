4 New England hotels ranked among the 100 best in the world

NEW ENGLAND — Looking for a local summer getaway? Look no further than Maine and Massachusetts.

Travel Magazine, Travel + Leisure recently published its World’s Best Awards, which includes the 100 best hotels in the world, and four New England stays made the list:

16. Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard

30. Candleberry Inn in Brewster

52. The Norumbega in Camden, Maine

85. Quisisana Resort in Lovell, Maine

12 other U.S hotels also made the list.

Winnetu Oceanside Resort also ranked among Travel + Leisures 10 best resorts in New England and No. 2 among the 15 best resorts in the U.S.

Here is what Travel + Leisure wrote, in part, about Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard:

“Situated right at South Beach on Martha’s Vineyard, the Winnetu Oceanside Resort is a beloved Katama fixture, and it still reigns supreme among T+L readers. With 54 rooms and suites, plus cottages, townhouses, and three- and four-bedroom standalone rentals, it’s an ideal place to convene with a crowd. The property’s 11-acre grounds include all the classic beach-resort facilities — two heated pools, tennis courts, a fitness center — plus a full slate of activities, from toddler-friendly sensory play for the littlest guests to late-night beachfront clambakes for the grown-ups.”

To view the full “Best Hotels in the World” list, visit the link here.

