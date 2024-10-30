4 MBTA workers fired amid investigation into suspected criminal activity at Boston facility

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority has fired four workers amid an ongoing investigation into “potential criminal activity” at a T facility in Boston.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng confirmed the firings of the workers, who he said were “found to be directly involved” in “alleged employee misconduct” at the Cabot Yard and Maintenance Facility at 275 Dorchester Avenue in South Boston.

In a statement, Eng said, “We are committed to upholding our core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency in every aspect of our operations at the MBTA. While a thorough investigation continues into alleged employee misconduct at Cabot Yard, the MBTA has taken decisive action based on our findings to date and terminated four employees found to be directly involved.”

Boston 25 News reported last week that Transit police were looking into claims alleging that T employees were misusing resources by working on non-MBTA vehicles while on company time.

“This alleged misconduct does not reflect the values of the MBTA community, and it has not and will not impact the progress we are delivering across the system,” Eng added. “We are taking these allegations very seriously, as we have an obligation to the public we serve and to our workforce to ensure that every employee meets the highest standards of conduct.”

Boston 25 News also learned that seven other MBTA workers are on leave, including one employee who was “observed but not directly engaged in the activity.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

