Ten MBTA workers on leave amid allegations of ‘potential criminal activity’ at T facility

BOSTON — Ten MBTA employees are on administrative leave following allegations that they were misusing resources for non-work-related activities at a T facility in South Boston.

The probe that the agency said involves “potential criminal activity” was addressed during Thursday’s T board of directors meeting.

Transit Police is now leading the investigation that’s looking into claims that these MBTA employees were working on non-MBTA vehicles while on company time at the Cabot Yard and Maintenance Facility at 275 Dorchester Avenue.

The MBTA hasn’t said when the probe began, and the specifics of the allegations remain unclear.

“As public servants, we have an obligation to properly fulfill our duties, not only for the public we serve but for our entire workforce, and we will take all necessary actions regarding this matter,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

MBTA officials entered a closed-door meeting to discuss the investigation during Thursday’s meeting.

“Staff have requested that the board enter into executive session to discuss strategy with respect to litigation and to investigate charges of criminal misconduct or to consider the filing of criminal complaint,” said Thomas Glynn, outgoing chairman of the board.

The executive session came after Eng talked about two other recent controversies that happened this month.

He first discussed the derailment of a Green Line trolley near Lechmere Station that the NTSB says was going more than three times the speed limit.

Secondly, he provided the latest information about the fatal crash involving an MBTA bus outside Forest Hills Station that killed 63-year-old Glen Inghram.

“Unfortunately, we had several incidents recently that remind us that we have so much more to do,” said Eng.

Eng said transforming the culture of the agency involves transparency and collaboration with the thousands of employees who work for the MBTA.

“The ones that are doing the work are the ones we need to hear from. How do we make it better. How do we make it safer? What is wrong?,” he said.

A statement from Eng released later Thursday night emphasized that the T takes these latest allegations very seriously and that “any findings from this investigation will be addressed appropriately and in alignment with our core values.”





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

