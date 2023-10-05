4 golf championships, including 2 majors, coming to The Country Club in Brookline, USGA says

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Four golf championships, including two professional majors, are coming to The Country Club in Brookline over the course of the coming decades, the United States Golf Association announced Thursday.

During a news conference at The Country Club, USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said Brookline will host the 2030 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2034 U.S. Amateur, 2038 U.S. Open, and 2045 U.S. Women’s Open.

“We are thrilled to return to The Country Club and bring four exceptional championships to a venue with such rich history,” Bodenhamer said. “This partnership with The Country Club gives juniors, amateurs, and professionals alike the opportunity to vie for a USGA championship and etch their names in golfing history at one of the nation’s most iconic venues. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and passion that will be on display in the coming years.”

When the U.S. Women’s Open comes to Brookline in 2045, it will mark the first time the women’s major championship will be held at The Country Club, which most recently hosted the 122nd men’s U.S. Open in June 2022.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, emerged victorious in that event, claiming a one-stroke victory at the same course where he also triumphed in the U.S. Amateur nine years prior.

The Country Club has previously hosted 17 USGA championships, second-most among venues to Merion, with 18.

USGA championships played at the club include six U.S. Amateurs (1910, 1922, 1934, 1957,1982 and 2013) as well as the 1902, 1941, and 1995 U.S. Women’s Amateurs, the 1932 and 1973 Walker Cup Matches, the 1953 U.S. Girls’ Junior and the 1968 U.S. Junior Amateur. Additionally, the club was the site of the 1999 Ryder Cup Matches, won by Team USA.

The Country Club was founded in 1882 and is one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA. The course started as a horse racetrack and eventually became the iconic golf course.

