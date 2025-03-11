4 Brazilian nationals arrested in Mass. after drug raid on ‘black-market doctor’s office,’ feds say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Four Brazilian nationals were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after federal investigators raided a “black-market doctor’s office” linked to the distribution of illegal prescription medications in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Douglas Reis de Souza, 40, Dekny Marcos de Carvaleho Reis, 33, Dekmara de Carvalho Reis, 34, Wandiscleia Ferreira de Souza Guimaraes, 41, all of Framingham, are all facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, according to United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah B. Foley.

Reis de Souza posed as a legitimate pharmacist to the Portuguese-speaking community in the greater Framingham area, allegedly importing pharmaceutical-grade drugs, including controlled substances from various locations in Brazil and then re-sold them to Bay Staters, Foley’s office said in a news release.

black-market doctor’s office (US Attorney's Office)

Investigators say Reis de Souza spread word of the operation by handing out business cards that read:

“Douglas Reis, Pharmacist

[REDACTED PHONE NUMBER]

Remedies from Brazil

Service 24 H

Call me on WhatsApp and I can help you

Don’t miss your work day

Pharmacist with over 22 years of experience

Indication of medicines for adult and pediatric use

Contraceptive pills and injectables

Injectable cocktail to treat muscular and orthopedic problems

Perforation of ear cells.”

Reis de Souza is accused of employing Carvaleho Reis, Dekmara de Carvalho Reis and Wandiscleia Ferreira de Souza Guimaraes to process, fill, and deliver orders for controlled substances and other prescription drugs that customers purchased.

Investigators say the drug trafficking organization distributed a total of 154 tablets of codeine, 60 tablets of Tramadol, 280 tablets of clonazepam, and 450 tablets of morphine through controlled purchases and by mail.

black-market doctor’s office (US Attorney's Office)

Search warrants executed Tuesday at an apartment used by the suspects and described by the feds as a “black-market doctor’s office” uncovered examination/consultation area, used syringes used to inject “patients,” and a massive stash of controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs, some of which were misbranded, according to Foley’s office.

Reis de Souza never held a license authorizing him to dispense these drugs and he collected “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in profits from the trafficking scheme, investigators noted.

“For years, these defendants allegedly exploited a community’s trust to peddle black-market prescription drugs under the guise of legitimacy. They entered our country illegally and put countless individuals’ health and safety in danger, all for profit,” Foley said in a statement. “If you or someone you know was impacted by this scheme, we urge you to come forward and report it to law enforcement. Our office and our law enforcement partners will not allow reckless, exploitative criminals to operate in the shadows.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group