Experts share 4 at-home tests that can reveal how well you’re aging

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — By 2030, the World Health Organization says one in six people on Earth will be 60 or older. But here’s the good news: scientists say you can actually measure, in under a minute, whether you’re aging well or headed for trouble.

As we get older, everything about us changes, physically and mentally.

Four simple self-tests can reveal your real “body age,” no lab, no blood draw, just a chair and a stopwatch.

First: stand on one leg. Can’t hold it for 10 seconds? One landmark study found that means an 84% higher risk of dying within the next decade.

Next: cross your arms and stand up and sit down, five times, no hands. Struggling here is often the first sign your legs, hips, and core need attention

Third: grip strength. Experts call it one of the best predictors of overall strength as you age. If you can’t hold onto a stair rail or push up from a chair, your grip is often why.

Finally: how fast you walk. Aim for at least three feet per second at a comfortable pace. Slower than that, and researchers say it can signal declines you can’t always feel yet.

Why do these tests matter? It comes down to your mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouse that turns food into energy. Some experts believe its decline actually drives diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer. The fix? Endurance and resistance exercise, a good diet, and real sleep.

So, grab a chair, time yourself, and see where you stand. Your score today isn’t a verdict; it’s a starting line.

Your social life is a longevity tool too. An active social life means sharper memory; every real conversation is a brain workout.

One more thing: if you sit most of the day and rarely move, you’re training your metabolism to slow down and your muscles to weaken. Experts suggest standing every 30 minutes, walking after meals, and building up to 30 – 45 minutes of daily movement. Your body needs consistent, natural movement to stay youthful.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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