DORCHESTER — Firefighters in Dorchester battled a raging fire that jumped to multiple buildings Saturday afternoon.

The flames scorched multiple buildings on Edson Street, charring the sides of the multi-story homes and prompting fire officials to order a 4th alarm.

Boston firefighters attempting to douse the fire had to scramble off the rear porches of one building as they started to collapse, the fire department wrote on social media.

4-alarm house fire jumps to multiple buildings in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department)

Shortly after 7:15 the fire department shared that the fire was extinguished and that the extreme heat melted the side paneling of two nearby homes on Milton Avenue.

The fire department shared several photos of homes charred by the blaze.

At least one of a building’s back porches was completely burnt away.

Companies continue to chase the fire as it travels across the roof. As they attack both building with an aggressive interior and exterior attack pic.twitter.com/GMkVWveCT7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group