3rd teen dies from injuries suffered in rollover wreck near UMass Boston campus, state police say

BOSTON — A third teenager who was involved in a rollover wreck near the campus of UMass Boston last week has died from their injuries, authorities announced Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS, a call came in for a vehicle rollover on the northbound (inbound) side of Morrissey Boulevard near the campus around 3:15 a.m. on January 4.

The third victim, a 17-year-old from Roslindale, died in the hospital earlier this week, according to state police. The other victims who died were a 14-year-old boy from Dorchester and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan.

The fourth victim, a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester, is expected to survive.

State police haven’t released the names of those involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed that the teens were traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2013 Hyundai Accent before the crash. The Hyundai was towed to a state police facility for further investigation.

State police noted that a firearm was found in the crashed vehicle.

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident, including the actions of the four juveniles, and the sequence of events, prior to the crash, remains active,” according to a statement from state police.

There were no other cars were involved in the crash and the investigation into the triple fatal is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

