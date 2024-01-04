Police: 4 teens were in speeding car that crashed near UMass Boston, leaving 2 dead and 2 injured

BOSTON — 4 teens were in a speeding car that crashed near UMass Boston, leaving 2 dead and 2 injured, police say.

According to Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS, a call came in for a vehicle rollover on the northbound (inbound) side on Morrissey Boulevard near the campus around 3:15 a.m.

There were a total of four males in the vehicle, two of whom were pronounced dead, one on the scene. A third person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the fourth occupant was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the car was filled with teenage juveniles. Investigators are still confirming the identities of the victims.

Preliminary investigation shows the males were traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2013 Hyundai Accent.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers blocking off the area as detectives and EMS officials worked.

There were no other cars were involved in the crash.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

Portions of Morrissey Boulevard were closed but as of 7:30 a.m., all lanes reopened.

