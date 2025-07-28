39-year-old dead following two-vehicle crash in Fitchburg

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Fitchburg.

According Fitchburg Police, on Sunday around 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Street and Norval Avenue.

The crash involved two vehicles and resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Fitchburg resident.

All occupants involved in the collision were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Fitchburg police and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) Collision Reconstruction Team/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

