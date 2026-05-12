38 years later, investigators seek the public’s help in finding the killer of a Maine man

MILLINOCKET, Maine — In May 1988, Barry Pulkkinen was found on the side of the road just outside Millinocket.

He died five days later, at Maine Medical Center. Investigators ruled his death a homicide.

“Little has come of investigations into his death,” state police said in a statement on Tuesday, the 38th anniversary of his death.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to finding the person or persons responsible for Pulkkinen’s death.

“Help us solve the case,” state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the MCU-North at 207-973-3750 or toll-free at 1-800-432-7381, or text ‘MESPTIP’ and your information to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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