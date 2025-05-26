37,000 flags placed on Boston Common in honor of fallen service members

BOSTON — More than 37,000 American flags lay on the Boston Common in honor of fallen service members who called Massachusetts home.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and Home Base teamed up to plant the annual display at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

They provide support to post 9/11 families of the fallen in the Commonwealth and honor every servicemember who has died defending our nation for the last 250 years.

Signs are out here serving as reminders that Memorial Day is not just another holiday, but of remembrance and a moment to honor those who sacrificed their tomorrows to protect the freedoms we cherish today.

The flags have been planted every year since 2010 in memory and honor of every man and woman who gave his or her life defending America since the Revolutionary War.

The display will remain up for public viewing through 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

