35-year-old Framingham woman killed in crash on 495

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on 495 north on Saturday morning, according to state police.

At around 9:50 a.m., troopers from the Millbury barracks responded to a report of a single car crash on interstate 495 north in Marlborough.

The lone operator, 35-year-old Louridie Jean of Framingham was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

State police said their thoughts and prayers were with Jean’s family at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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