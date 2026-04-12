35-year-old Framingham woman killed in crash on 495

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on 495 north on Saturday morning, according to state police.
At around 9:50 a.m., troopers from the Millbury barracks responded to a report of a single car crash on interstate 495 north in Marlborough.
The lone operator, 35-year-old Louridie Jean of Framingham was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.
State police said their thoughts and prayers were with Jean’s family at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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