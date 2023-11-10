33 Sugar Gliders surrendered to MSPCA up for adoption

BOSTON — Looking for a new pet?

33 Sugar Gliders surrendered to the MSPCA are up for adoption.

According to PetMD, “Sugar gliders are lovely, interesting, energetic, and inquisitive animals that have gained recent popularity as pets. While they may look like rodents, they are actually small marsupials, most closely related to kangaroos and koalas.”

The males are ready to be taken home and the female sugar gliders are being monitored to see if they are pregnant.

Sugar Gliders are complex little creatures with special needs, so the MSPCA is asking you to do research before bringing one home.

“We have some singles who would love to go home to an existing sugar glider friend, and some pairs or groups who would like to stay together,” MSPCA says.

Potential adopters can stop by the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center during open hours on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in adopting a Sugar Glider, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

