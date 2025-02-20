33 people displaced after raging blaze tears through multi-family building in East Boston

BOSTON — Thirty-three people were forced out into the frigid cold after a raging blaze tore through a multi-family building in East Boston early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of smoke and fire at a home on Saratoga Street around 5 a.m. found heavy flames on all three floors of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Everyone inside the building self-evacuated and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire has since been knocked down but officials said the flames affected buildings on both sides of the home, prompting additional evacuations.

Video from the scene showed ladders leading to the third floor of the building, where firefighters were forced to break windows.

The fire department said overhead wires and icy conditions made it difficult to battle the blaze.

There was no immediate word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters are chasing hot spots as they continue overhaul the fire building pic.twitter.com/Lfh4kPXGXQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025

Heavy fire knocked down, there are exposure buildings on both side of the fire building affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/FaP9llgZZU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025

Firefighters have fire on all 3 floors, all companies are working pic.twitter.com/xX8ElNIFJF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025

Around 5:00 this morning companies are battling a fire in a multi family building on Saratoga st East Boston this is now a 3 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/9E62Z9DjOq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

