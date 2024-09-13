32 years after body of Saugus woman found in trunk of car, police still seeking answers

REVERE, Mass. — After more than three decades, authorities are still searching for information on the grisly murder of a Saugus woman found in the trunk of her car in Revere.

Friday night into Saturday marks the 32nd anniversary of the death of Susan Taraskiewicz.

On September 13, 1992, Taraskiewicz left work as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers. The morning after, on September 14, her body was discovered with stab wounds in the trunk of her car outside an auto repair shop on Route 1A in Revere, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Susan Taraskiewicz unsolved murder flyer 2024 (Suffolk County District Attorney's Office)

Her mother, Marlene, has never stopped asking for help solving her daughter’s murder.

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Taraskiewicz’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at (617) 727-8817.

