3 Swansea firefighters graduate from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy

SWANSEA, Mass. — 3 Swansea firefighters have graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

Swansea firefighters Lucas Canario, Madden Huck and James Stellakis were among 22 graduates from the Call/Volunteer Recruit Class #115.

“I’d like to congratulate all three of our recruits who worked hard to complete the Call/Volunteer training program,” Chief Hajder said. “They’re now equipped with some of the foundational training they’ll need to protect life and property in the Town of Swansea.”

The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held Tuesday evening.

“Massachusetts firefighters are on the frontlines protecting their communities every day, and today’s graduates are needed now more than ever,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “The hundreds of hours of foundational training they’ve received will provide them with the physical, mental, and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely.”

The graduating firefighters of Call/Volunteer Recruit Class #115 represent the fire departments of Avon, Berkley, Dartmouth Fire District 1, Dartmouth Fire District 2, Dartmouth Fire District 3, Dighton, Freetown, Kingston, Lincoln, Plympton, and Swansea.

“Massachusetts Firefighting Academy instructors draw on decades of experience in the fire service to train new recruits,” said MFA Deputy Director of Training Dennis A. Ball. “Through consistent classroom instruction and practical exercises, tonight’s graduates have developed the tools they’ll need to protect their communities.”

