3 stabbed in apartment complex in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Three people have been stabbed in an apartment complex in Holbrook.

On Saturday, July 13, around 3:30 a.m., Holbrook Police received a 911 call for a report of a stabbing in the area of 166 Longmeadow Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located two men and one woman with stab wounds. The victims were transported by Holbrook Fire ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. All three individuals are known to each other and participated in the incident, police say.

The stabbing is under investigation.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

